Workshops on for gardening enthusiasts

The University of Florida/IFAS Extension service has scheduled several events for the rest of this month and February, and the Jackson County Master Gardeners have a plant sale in March, the extension service announced in a recent press release.

Tri-State Fruit and

Vegetable MeetingA Tri-State Fruit and Vegetable Conference is set for Thursday, Jan. 26, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jackson County Agriculture Offices Auditorium in Marianna, located at 2741 Penn Ave.

The audience for that conference is primarily small to medium sized, diversified cucurbit and vegetable producers in the tri-state region including the counties in the Florida Panhandle, south Alabama, and south Georgia. The general residential community is also welcome to attend.

A full morning of educational sessions will be followed by lunch.

Topics will include drip irrigation and fertigation, specialty vegetable and fruit crops, cucurbit updates, cover crops and soil health, and budgeting and marketing a farm/specialty crop.

The cost is $5 at the door and pre-registration is encouraged. Call 850-482-9620 to reserve a seat and if you have any questions.

Garden-to-Table series beginsOn Thursday, Feb. 2, from 6-8 p.m., a three-part Garden-to-Table Workshop series begins at the ag extension office.

The series is focused on growing and cooking food from your own garden.

The first workshop cover what to do in February to have a flourishing spring vegetable garden, including best practices for starting from seeds and saving seeds for future use. Participants will have the chance to prepare fresh salsa with vegetables that they can grow, and they’ll take home a seed starter kit. The series will continue with a session on summer gardening and summer herbs.

Each workshop is $15 per person or you can register for all three at once and save $10.

Pre-registration is required. Visit the Jackson County Extension Office at 2741 Penn Avenue, Suite 3, Marianna, or visit http://JacksonCountyFCS.eventbrite.com to register.

Permaculture WorkshopA Permaculture Workshop is set for Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon at the ag extension office.

Permaculture can be described as a designed landscapes that mimics the patterns and relationships found in nature, yielding an abundance of food, fiber and energy for local needs.

This workshop will cover the principles and strategies to be self-sufficient and to learn how to live off your land. We will discuss how to design, plant and maintain a North Florida food forest. This workshop will be $5 and pre-registration is required. Visit the Jackson County Extension Office at 2741 Penn Avenue, Suite 3, Marianna, or visit http://JacksonCountyHorticulture.eventbrite.com to register.

February Monthly Talk: Spring Garden Vegetable Planning

A Spring Garden Vegetable Planning talk will be offered on Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

“Do you plan to have a spring garden? Are you wondering what you can do in advance before planting time? This will be a very good class for you to answer all your questions on soil prep, timing of planting seeds and transplants, and how to keep a healthy garden to reduce the number of insects and disease,” an extension service representative said in the release. the cost is $5 and you can pay at the door. Call 850-482-9620 to reserve a seat today. A March monthly talk will be on tomatoes, with more details to come, the press release advised.

Jackson County Master Gardener Plant Sale is March 18

A Master Gardener Plant Sale is set for March 18 from 7 a.m. to1 p.m. at Jackson County Extension Office, 2741 Penn Ave., Marianna. Organizers say many varieties will available, including trees, shrubs, herbs, vegetables, fruit and bedding plants. There will be plant, craft and food vendors. There will also be three educational talks. Fruit trees are the topics in an 8 a.m. talk, there’s a vegetable plant forum at 9 a.m., and information on pollinating plants will be offered at 10 a.m. All these are free.

People with disabilities requiring special accommodations for any of the workshops should contact the Extension Office (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least ten working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request. UF/IFAS Extension is an Equal Opportunity Institution.