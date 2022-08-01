Wounded Sneads police officer welcomed home

Fellow first responders and members of the general public gave Sneads police officer Sgt. Brett Preston a big welcome on Friday, July 29, as he returned to Jackson County from his hospital stay in Tallahassee.

He was treated there for the multiple gunshot injuries he received when a man opened fire on officers responding to a report of a disturbance in Sneads on July 23. The man that fired on the officers was killed as gunfire was exchanged.

Preston was escorted home by officers from his agency as well as troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol, and representatives of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County Fire Rescue.

As the rolling escort reached Sneads, a crowd was waiting with signs wishing him well. And another crowd was waiting with signs as Preston’s ride got to Marianna Health and Rehabilitation at the conclusion of the journey. There, he’ll receive follow-up care and convalesce as he awaits more surgeries.

Sneads Police Chief Mike Miller said his agency is thrilled to have Preston home and that the officer has expressed deep appreciation for the public support he encountered as he made his way home.

“The support we experienced from the community was really humbling,” Miller said. “We loved seeing it, he loved seeing it, and he’ making progress toward recovery. It made his day to see people out along the trip home.”

The name of the man killed was still being withheld by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office as of late this week. So far, he has only been identified as a 42-year-old. Officials have also not said who fired the fatal shot or shots.

Officials say the man began shooting while officers from SPD and JCSO were talking with a man nearby that had called for assistance in what JCO described as a disturbance that morning. Officials offered no elaboration on the disturbance call.

The incident took place just off McKeown Mill Road and just outside the Sneads city limits around 8:19 a.m., with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responding as the lead agency and the Sneads officer assisting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the case, as is the normal procedure in an officer-involved shooting in this state.