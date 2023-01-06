Wreath ceremony held at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens

Civil Air Patrol Major Bruce Adams coordinated the recently-held 2022 Wreaths Across America ceremony at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens.

LTC Bob Ott, Chaplain for the Marianna Civil Air Patrol, and Priest for St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, provided prayer.

Navy corpsman David Berrintine was the Master of Ceremonies and guest speaker at the ceremony.

Civil Air Patrol Chaplain LTC Bob Ott corridinated the laying of wreaths at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Jerry Blanchette, a94-year-old WWII Navy veteran, laid the wreath representing the US Navy.

Cadet Airman Jelani G. Abbot, 12, of the Civil Air Patrol, laid the wreath representing US Space Force.

The Composite Honor Guard of the American Legion, Blountstown, and the VFW in Bristol, conducted the 21 Gun Salute.

Capt. Ray Weidner, former member of the Civil Air Patrol, played “Taps.” He is also a member of the VFW.

There were representatives from the Amvets 231 Chipley, Fire and Iron MC Station 202, along with local family.

West Florida Electric, Jackson County Tax Collector, Chipola Ford, Marianna Toyota, Sew Spoiled Embroidery, Green Street Automotive and others sponsored and/or contributed to the event, and James and Sikes Funeral Home hosted.