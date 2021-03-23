Wreck blocks U.S. 90 near Sneads last Saturday

A traffic crash blocked U.S. Highway 90 near the Jackson/Gadsden county line for more than two hours last Saturday night, but resulted in only minor injuries to those involved in the wreck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say a 19-year-old Bainbridge, Georgia man was driving an SUV southbound on Lock Access Road and failed to stop at the stop sign there, instead executing a left turn onto U.S. 90 and into the path of an SUV that was westbound on U.S. 90.

After the resulting collision, the SUV being driven by the Georgia man came to rest with the rear of the vehicle against a guardrail.

The SUV being driven westbound on U.S. 90 by a 35-year-old Tallahassee man came to rest roughly 20 feet from the area of collision, in the eastbound lane and facing a southwesterly direction.

The road was blocked for approximately 2.5 hours, officials said, as the scene was assessed and cleared.

FHP was assisted in the incident by the Sneads Police Department, Gadsden and Jackson County EMS units, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Both drivers and their passengers – one each – were listed as having minor injuries.