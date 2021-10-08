Write and stash some spells for Halloween

The Jackson County Library System’s Marianna branch will host a crafting-and-movie event on Oct. 14 in celebration of Halloween. Participants will be able to decorate and take home a “spell book” like the one in the movie "Hocus Pocus," which will be shown after the crafting event.

Spots are filling up fast for the crafting session, which will be 4-6 p.m. The movie will begin at roughly 6 p.m. and runs for about two hours. To participate in the crafting portion, you must call the library and register.

A waiting list will be generated for a potential second installment of the workshop, if demand is there. Call 850-482-9631 to register.