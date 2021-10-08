 Skip to main content
Write and stash some spells for Halloween
Write and stash some spells for Halloween

  • Updated
Write and stash some spells for Halloween

The Jackson County Library System’s Technical Services Manager Seto van Boxtel shows two spell books she made as samples for an upcoming craft event.

 SUSANNA GASTON, PROVIDED

The Jackson County Library System’s Marianna branch will host a crafting-and-movie event on Oct. 14 in celebration of Halloween. Participants will be able to decorate and take home a “spell book” like the one in the movie "Hocus Pocus," which will be shown after the crafting event.

Spots are filling up fast for the crafting session, which will be 4-6 p.m. The movie will begin at roughly 6 p.m. and runs for about two hours. To participate in the crafting portion, you must call the library and register.

A waiting list will be generated for a potential second installment of the workshop, if demand is there. Call 850-482-9631 to register.

