Wynn Street Park refresh set for Jan. 18

Habitat for Humanity staff and community volunteers will undertake six key projects to revitalize Wynn Street Park in Marianna on Jan. 18, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, also known as the annual MLK Day of Service.
It is the only federal holiday designated as a day of service and is a way to honor the civil rights leader’s legacy as a man who urged all to serve humanity.
Local residents are encouraged to join in on the work day, which will begin at 7:30 a.m. and conclude when the scheduled projects are finished.
The Wynn Street Park revitalization work projects include the removal of broken equipment, refurbishment of existing equipment, construction of new equipment, repair of safety fencing, the removal of graffiti, and the refurbishment of the restroom building.
“On January 18th we will answer Dr. King’s call to serve and make a difference in the quality of life for community residents, said Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Carmen Smith in a press release about the upcoming event, the first general community service project of this scope taken on by Humanity.
“Volunteer service is a powerful tool that unites us around a common purpose and builds strong communities. We hope every local resident will feel welcome and join us as we put the core American principles of citizenship and service into action.”
"As Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity hones in on who we are to this community, we are inspired by Robert Egger, founder of LA Kitchen, who said, 'A great nonprofit doesn't fix problems, it reveals the power of a community to solve them.' This sentiment is in keeping with the day of service in honor of Dr. King and our belief that it is important for us to facilitate opportunities for the community to improve the quality of life for our residents."
"Wynn Street Park was damaged by Hurricane Michael and has recently been the target of vandals who left the facilities damaged and covered in graffiti,” the release stated.
“The team of staff and volunteers will tackle six different projects throughout the day … it is our hope that this day of service will serve as an investment that provides a sense of public pride and cohesion in our community.”
The MLK Day of Service is led by the Corporation for National and Community Service, a federal agency that includes AmeriCorps, Senior Corps and Volunteer Generation Fund programs.
The local Habitat chapter, founded in 1988, primarily helps families by constructing new homes with zero-interest mortgages to be paid by the recipients, who also put in “sweat equity” by helping with construction of their own and/or other Habitat homes, or other organizational endeavors. Remodeling and repairing homes are also undertaken by the organization.