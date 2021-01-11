Wynn Street Park refresh set for Jan. 18

"As Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity hones in on who we are to this community, we are inspired by Robert Egger, founder of LA Kitchen, who said, 'A great nonprofit doesn't fix problems, it reveals the power of a community to solve them.' This sentiment is in keeping with the day of service in honor of Dr. King and our belief that it is important for us to facilitate opportunities for the community to improve the quality of life for our residents."

"Wynn Street Park was damaged by Hurricane Michael and has recently been the target of vandals who left the facilities damaged and covered in graffiti,” the release stated.

“The team of staff and volunteers will tackle six different projects throughout the day … it is our hope that this day of service will serve as an investment that provides a sense of public pride and cohesion in our community.”

The MLK Day of Service is led by the Corporation for National and Community Service, a federal agency that includes AmeriCorps, Senior Corps and Volunteer Generation Fund programs.

The local Habitat chapter, founded in 1988, primarily helps families by constructing new homes with zero-interest mortgages to be paid by the recipients, who also put in “sweat equity” by helping with construction of their own and/or other Habitat homes, or other organizational endeavors. Remodeling and repairing homes are also undertaken by the organization.