'You Can't Take It with You’ open auditions set for Jan. 12 at Chipola College

Chipola College Theatre will hold open auditions for the comedy “You Can’t Take It with You,” Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. in the Center for the Arts.

Community actors are encouraged to audition.

The audition will consist of cold readings from the scripts, which are available upon request. Email Theatre Director Raines Carr at carrr@chipola.edu for more information.

“You Can’t Take It with You” runs Feb. 23-26.

Celebrating 75 years of Chipola College, the theatre department will bring back the first play performed at CJC in 1951, “You Can’t Take It with You.”

Grandpa Vanderhof and his wacky family have been happily living their zany lives in his house by Columbia University for many years. This madcap group of eccentrics marches to the beat of their own drum with pride and joy. Their hobbies include collecting snakes, building fireworks in the basement, writing plays that never get published, and taking ballet lessons.

Things like stress, jobs, and paying taxes to the government are for other people, not for them! But when practical young Alice becomes engaged to Tony Kirby, the family must straighten up to meet the new in-laws. Disaster ensues when the Kirby’s arrive at the wrong time and see Alice’s family in all of its crazy glory.