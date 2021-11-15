Young Marianna woman dies in crash

A 19-year-old Marianna woman died in a Jackson County traffic crash late Sunday morning at Peacock Bridge and State Road 71 and her 18-year-old male passenger, also of Marianna, was critically injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say the woman was driving a grey 2002 Toyota Camry and was attempting to make a left turn from Peacock Bridge Road to SR 71 when she entered the path of a southbound red Prevost passenger bus that was southbound on SR 71. The driver of the bus attempted hard braking in an attempt to avoid a crash but was unsuccessful, FHP reports.

The front right or the bus collided with the left side of the car and both vehicles came to final rest on the west shoulder of SR 71 just south of where it meets Peacock Bridge Road. The woman driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene and her passenger was transported by AirHeart to a medical facility.

The driver of the bus, a 55-year-old man from Panama City, was not injured in the crash, which occurred just before 11:30 a.m.