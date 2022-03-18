Youth center at old Marianna Middle School shifts to Saturdays

The Gilmore Academy/Jackson County Training School (JCTS) Youth Development Center is located in and around the old gymnasium at the old Marianna Middle School.

Active there about six months, the group that runs the center and the youth program there announced this week that the center will soon be open on Saturdays instead of Sundays. The change becomes effective next week, with a slight change in hours as well.

It will be open as usual this Sunday, March 20, from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. It will be open next on Saturday, March 26 and each subsequent Saturday. The hours will be from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. under the new schedule taking effect with the change-of-day.

Ages 15 and below should be there for the first 2.5 hours, and those 16 years of age or older should be there for the last 2.5 hours.

About two weeks ago, Roger Clay was tapped to become the center’s new coordinator of standard operational procedures.

He said the change from Sunday to Saturday was made to give Sunday family time back to the participants, since it is such a traditional gathering time for many youngsters, their parents and their grandparents, often with big family meals that help build memories.

The program is for young people in middle school and up and there are adults staffing the facility when it’s open.

With the recent relaxation of masking recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control, masks are no longer required but they’re optional for those that feel safer using them, Clay said. Temperature checks will continue, he added.

Although the bulk of the old Marianna Middle School was sold to a private business, the city of Marianna retained five acres and its structures, which include the gym and a couple of buildings behind it. The Gilmore/JCTS group leases the retained property.

The programs provided by that team includes basketball and cheerleader training in the gym, and a computer lab may be added by the end of this summer in one of those nearby buildings, Clay said. A tutoring component is also a goal, he said, and commitments from volunteer tutors are being gathered.

The overall goal of the programs is to provide wholesome activities in a safe environment for local young people, Clay said.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is being scheduled to orient the public to the center, he said.

For more information, call Clay at 863-259-9215 or 850-482-5568, Gilmore Academy/Jackson County Training School (JCTS) Youth Club President Grady Snell Jr. at 706-464-7445, or Lynwood Tanner at 850-633-7792.