Zeke Williams is Cotton Farmer of the Year

Zeke Williams is a fifth-generation farmer from Grand Ridge. He began farming full time on the family farm in 1992 after graduating from Chipola.

His parents encouraged him to continue with his education, but he insisted that he wanted to farm. If you saw the Growing America video put out last year highlighting Zeke’s story, you already know what his dad told him during that discussion.

“It’s going to be a lot of hard work, a lot of sleepless nights, a lot of disappointment, and very little monetary reward. If you think you want some of that, there ain’t a better life,” his dad said.

Zeke said that his father was right: It’s been a tough struggle through the years, but he wouldn’t trade it.

Today, he manages a diversified 750-acre operation growing cotton, peanut, corn, soybean, watermelon, and cattle.

The farm is 80 percent strip tilled, and most of the ground is a Tifton/Dothan Loam. The bulk of his farm acres are double-cropped annually with wheat, which he will plant later this month.

A family run farm with no outside employees. What Zeke can’t get done by himself, his uncle Tony Williams helps do. To successfully manage a farm this size, he hires both a contract sprayer and harvester for his cotton acres.

This year, he grew 350 acres of cotton, all dryland. He started planting the first week of May and went through the end of the month.

He grew two Delta Pine (DP) varieties, nematode resistant DP 2141 in some fields, but the majority of the acres were DP 1840. All cotton was hill drop planted on 36-inch rows with two seed every 12.5 inches. He says 80 percent of the farm is strip tilled into the wheat residue. Fertilizer is at an all-time high, but still necessary for crop growth. He put out 300 pounds of 5-15-30 Super Rainbow fertilizer at planting and came back to side dress at the end of June with 300 pounds of 20-8-20.

The love of farming has continued onto the next generation. This summer, Zeke’s son Ben graduated high school and is working on the family farm. Zeke was joined at the event by Ben for the recognition.

The Cotton Farmer of the Year is Sponsored by Southern Cotton Organization, Clover Leaf Gin, Sowega Cotton Gin, Phytogen Cotton, and Delta Pine Cotton. The award winner is selected each year by the Jackson County Extension Staff with the assistance of the local cotton gins and agriculture supply dealers.