Zoom to FAMU recruitment meeting

The Chipola College Black Student Union is sponsoring a FAMU recruitment Zoom meeting on Thursday, Feb. 11, at noon in C104.

Although there are only 15 seats available, you can sign on using the following link or meeting ID and passcode: https://chipola.zoom.us/j/94456573478?pwd=NDBBSTVObzd5clBRZWNuZHlVVFE3dz09

Meeting ID: 944 5657 3478

Passcode: BSU

The meeting will focus on FAMU’s College of Agriculture and Food Sciences (CAFS), which offers majors in animal science/pre-veterinarian, agronomy, food science, agribusiness, biological systems engineering, forestry, agricultural sciences, entomology and vet tech.