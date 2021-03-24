 Skip to main content
Man first to win $15M in Florida Lottery scratch-off game
Man first to win $15M in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TALLHASSEE (AP) — A north Florida man has become the first to claim a $15-million top prize in the Florida Lottery's new Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game, officials said.

Richard Morgan, 57, of Homosassa, claimed the prize last week using a secured drop box located at a Gainesville district office, according to a Florida Lottery news release. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $13.2 million.

Morgan purchased his winning ticket from Jiffy Foods in Homosassa, officials said. The retailer will receive a $30,000 bonus commission.

The Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme game launched in February and features four top prizes of $15 million. That's the largest scratch-off top prize offered by the Florida Lottery. The game also offers 24 prizes of $1 million.

Tickets for the game cost $30. The odds of winning the top prize are about 1-in-11.6 million.

