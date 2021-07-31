 Skip to main content
Man wanted in Tennessee assault case arrested in Florida
Man wanted in Tennessee assault case arrested in Florida

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man wanted in Tennessee for attempted murder and other charges was arrested Thursday in Florida, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Jonathan Funches faces charges of criminal attempt first-degree murder, aggravated assault, domestic assault and drug charges in Shelby County, Tennessee, according to a news release from Marshal Tyreece Miller.

Funches is accused of assaulting a woman on May 8, fleeing and later firing shots into her vehicle, hitting her and her child. The woman and child were hospitalized for non-critical injuries.

This week, the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force learned that Funches was staying with family in Florida, the release said.

The task force and the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Memphis collaborated to apprehend Funches in Lynn Haven, Florida, after the vehicle he fled in was located, the Marshals Service said. Funches was inside an apartment and eventually surrendered after the task force knocked, the release said.

