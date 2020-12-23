 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mother, daughter, teachers at same school, die from COVID-19
0 comments

Mother, daughter, teachers at same school, die from COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A mother and daughter who both taught at a Florida nursery school died within days of each other from COVID-19 complications.

Marilyn Foshee, 81, and her daughter, Julie Foshee-Knowell, 44, were believed to have contracted the virus during the Thanksgiving break and they never returned to the nursery school at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, according to The Florida Times-Union.

Foshee-Knowell, the academy's preschool director, died over the weekend. Her mother died a few days earlier.

Earlier this month, Elizabeth Toro, a 52-year-old teacher along Florida's Space Coast died from COVID-19 related complications less than 24 hours after her mother, Maria Morales, succumbed to the virus at the same hospital. It wasn't clear how the women contracted the virus.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 16-18:

Quick Care clinic coming to Alford
Local

Quick Care clinic coming to Alford

  • Updated

Jill Miller, Executive Director of Jackson Hospital Foundation, recently presented a check in the amount of $75,000 to benefit the upcoming Ch…

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Dec. 12-15:

Watch Now: Related Video

Line of voters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert