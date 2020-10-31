Netflix raising US streaming prices amid booming growth

But the price increases may test the bounds of Netflix's popularity, especially if the pandemic-driven recession deepens and forces more U.S. households to curtail their spending.

After Netflix raised its U.S. prices early last year, the streaming service suffered a decline of 130,000 subscribers in the U.S. and Canada from the end of March to the end of June.

Netflix is also facing more competition than ever, including deep-pocketed rivals that include Amazon, Apple, Walt Disney and AT&T. And several of those plans are far less expensive than Netflix's U.S. plan.

For instance, Disney's rapidly growing streaming service charges just $7 per month for access to a library that includes some of the most beloved films of all time.

Apple's year-old streaming service costs just $5 per month for a relatively small selection of TV series and films, but the iPhone maker is trying to extend its reach by pouring more money into programming and bundling with its some of its other services. For instance, a plan that includes video, music, video games and online storage is being offered for $15 per month, or just a $1 more than Netflix's most popular stand-alone plan.