New research may help avoid rotten feeling of mushy fruit

Even if stores handle the strawberries properly, the damage may already be done. Brecht said strawberries need to be cooled within an hour or two of picking them, something that sometimes isn't done.

The cold chain can break again during shipping, when strawberries are sometimes packed onto trucks in a way that doesn't allow air to properly circulate.

"If there's any temperature abuse, if you allow them to warm up at some point, there's no way to get them cooled back down again," he said.

That doesn't mean there's nothing you can do to preserve those bright red treasures for longer. Brecht said if all temperature safeguards are followed and the strawberries spend a maximum of three to four days on a truck — it's usually much shorter — they should be fine for days after a consumer makes the purchase because they get to stores so quickly.

"Six days, easily, strawberries are in someone's home after being picked," he said. In fact, 90 percent of strawberries made the journey without breaking the cold chain.

So fight the urge to display your newly purchased strawberries on your counter. Instead, pop them into the refrigerator as soon as you get them home.