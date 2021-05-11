New this week: Angelina Jolie thrills and Black Keys rock

— Or over on Amazon Prime and Hulu starting Wednesday, you can catch up with "Saint Maud," Rose Glass's haunting debut about a pious nurse (Morfydd Clark) who has decided she must save the soul of one of her patients (Jennifer Ehle). I may have been a little less zealous about the film than many of my peers, but even so it's an accomplished first film and there are some chilling images and visionary sequences that'll stick with you long after.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— The Black Keys are honoring the Mississippi hill country blues standards they loved as teens before becoming a band. Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney are releasing the 11-track covers album, "Delta Kream," on Friday. It was recorded at Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound studio in Nashville and includes their versions of "Crawling Kingsnake" and "Poor Boy a Long Way from Home," among others.

— St. Vincent is returning Friday with her new album, which was produced by Jack Antonoff. The pair worked together on 2017's "MassEducation," winning the best rock song Grammy for the title track. They reunite on the 70s-influenced "Daddy's Home," which was inspired by St. Vincent's father's release from prison in 2019. The album includes the singles "Pay Your Way in Pain" and "The Melting of the Sun."