New this week: 'Becoming Cousteau,' Gaga and Tony Bennett

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

— Stephen Karam adapts his Tony-winning play "The Humans," about three generations gathering in a prewar New York apartment for Thanksgiving, into a feature debuting on Showtime and in theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 24. But be warned, this is not your traditional Thanksgiving fare aside from the general dysfunction. With shades of horror and existential dread "The Humans" is, as Karam has described it, a "kind of family thriller." The cast includes Richard Jenkins, Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun, June Squibb and Jayne Houdyshell, who is reprising her Tony-winning role.

— The acclaimed documentary "Becoming Cousteau" finally makes it to Disney+ on Wednesday, Nov. 24. The film takes an inside look at the life of Jacques-Yves Cousteau, the underwater adventurer, explorer and author who became a devoted environmentalist. Directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus, "Becoming Costeau," is, as the AP's Jake Coyle writes, "A defining documentary portrait of the French oceanographer — the real-life Steve Zissou — as a fish only truly content below the surface."