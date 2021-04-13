New this week: 'Big Shot,' 'Mare of Easttown' and 'Monday'

MOVIES

Sebastian Stan’s devoted followers are certainly getting a fair amount of him this spring on Disney+ in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” But for anyone looking for something outside Bucky Barnes and the Marvel universe, he’s also starring in the steamy new romance “Monday,” both in theaters and on video on demand starting Friday. Stan stars opposite Denise Gough as a pair of strangers who start an intense summer affair in Greece in director Argyris Papadimitropoulos’ film.

If the Athens club scene is a little too intense for your quarantine addled brain, perhaps Sofia Coppola’s 2010 masterpiece “Somewhere” is more your speed. Coming to Amazon Prime Video on Friday, the mesmerizing and meditative film stars Stephen Dorff as a jaded movie star living in the tabloid-ridden Chateau Marmont who finds himself caring for his young daughter Cleo (a breakout performance from Elle Fanning). Like all Coppola films, the sensational and glamorous setting is just a backdrop for her acutely observed and humane portrait of a father and daughter at a tender time in her life. If you haven’t seen it, now is as good a time as any to check out what AP listed as one of the best films of the last decade.