New this week: Billie Eilish, Billie Holiday and Superman

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

MUSIC

— Willie Nelson won a Grammy Award for his 2018 album honoring close friend Frank Sinatra. Now, he's paying tribute to the late icon again. "That's Life," out Friday, is a collection of standards and classics made famous by Sinatra that Nelson has recorded at Capitol Studios in Hollywood, where Sinatra recorded some of his masterpieces and was also the first to record at the facility. Sinatra died at age 82 in 1998. He and Nelson, 87, were pals and colleagues: In the 1980s, Sinatra opened for Nelson at the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas and they appeared together in a public service announcement for NASA's Space Foundation.

— The American treasure Harry Belafonte will celebrate his 94th birthday on Sunday with a virtual party featuring rappers Common and Chuck D and activist Tamika D. Mallory. Tickets for The Gathering for Harry start at $25 and funds will benefit The Gathering for Justice, the social justice organization Belafonte founded in 2005. Party starts at 7 p.m. ET.