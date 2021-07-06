New this week: 'Black Widow,' Jakob Dylan and 'Gossip Girl'

— Dylan is back, the younger one at least. Jakob Dylan is bringing back his band the Wallflowers for their first new album since 2012's "Glad All Over." The new 10-track bright collection, called "Exit Wounds" and out July 9, includes the singles "Who's That Man Walking 'Round My Garden" and "Roots and Wings." Dylan has explained the album's title refers to personal baggage: "Wherever you're headed, even if it's to a better place, you leave people and things behind, and you think about those people and those things and you carry them with you. Those are your exit wounds."

— If coolness is what you want this summer, look no further than an artist whose name sounds like snow. Snoh Aalegra (pronounced "snow allegra") is set to release her third album "Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies" on July 7. Born to Iranian parents in Sweden and now based in Los Angeles, Aalegra is known for chill, slinky and spare compositions that have R&B, soul and EDM elements — think Sade mixed with Alicia Keys. Her fans include Drake, who sampled her song, "Time," for his "More Life" track "Do Not Disturb," and the late Prince, who mentored her in the years before he died. Tyler, The Creator also helped on the new album.