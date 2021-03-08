New this week: 'Cherry,' 'Bloodlands' & Kids' Choice Awards

— Anthony and Joe Russo, the filmmaking brothers behind the "Avengers" movies, pivot in a different direction on "Cherry," a new drama about PTSD and drug addiction. Tom Holland stars as a combat medic who suffers psychologically after returning from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. A doctor prescribes him OxyContin, and his subsequent opioid addiction leads to a life of bank robbing. The film, based on Nico Walker's best-selling semi-autobiographical novel, premieres Friday on Apple TV+. In their first directorial project since "Avengers: Endgame," the Russos employ their blockbuster aesthetic on a stylized and self-indulgent American crime drama.

— The late days of winter, let alone of a pandemic, can drag anyone down. It's a good time to break out some Preston Sturges. Thankfully, on Sunday, The Criterion Channel will launch an eight-film series of the screwball master — a body of work that stands as one of the sublime and most absurdly entertaining in all of movies. Many of them come from Sturges' early '40s blitz: "The Great McGinty," "Christmas in July," "Sullivan's Travels," "The Palm Beach Story," "The Miracle of Morgan's Creek." But look out, also, for 1948's lesser-known "Unfaithfully Yours," a daringly sinister comedy in which a conductor (Rex Harrison) spends a concert fantasizing about how he'll respond to the wife (Linda Darnell) he believes has had an affair. For slapstick, it is gloriously dark.