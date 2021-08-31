New this week: 'Cinderella,' Imagine Dragons, Selena Gomez

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

— Michael Keaton leads the new Netflix film "Worth," available starting Friday, about the lawyer tasked with putting a dollar value lives of those killed in the Sept. 11 attacks. Based on a true story, Keaton's character is forced to reevaluate his priorities after meeting a widower played by Stanley Tucci. The cast also includes Amy Ryan and Tate Donovan. Also on Netflix starting Wednesday are "Blade Runner: The Final Cut," "Clear and Present Danger," "Labyrinth" and "Mars Attacks!"

— "Pose" star Billy Porter plays a non-binary Fairy Godparent named Fab G in the latest version of "Cinderella," streaming Friday on Amazon Prime Video. Pop star Camilla Cabello stars as the glass slipper-loser and Idina Menzel plays the Stepmother. Naturally, both are providing original songs for the soundtrack. It's a stacked cast, too, with Minnie Driver as the Queen, Pierce Brosnan as the King, and James Corden and John Mulaney as the mice/footmen. And it was written and directed by Kay Cannon, who wrote the "Pitch Perfect" movies. Also on Prime, "Apollo 13," "Sleepless in Seattle" "The Last of the Mohicans" and "The Social Network" are available starting Wednesday.