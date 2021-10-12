New this week: Coldplay, 'Succession' and 'Halloween Kills'

— Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her best-known role, Laurie Strode, in "Halloween Kills," in which a mob is inspired to track down Michael Myers to avenge an injured Laurie. David Gordon Green, who directed the 2018 "Halloween," is behind the camera again in this installment that costars Anthony Michael Hall and Judy Greer. If you're looking for some fresh scares this October, "Halloween Kills" will be available in theaters and streaming on Peacock free for premium subscribers starting Oct. 15.

— Or if October thrills aren't your thing, the terrific Rita Moreno documentary, "Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It," comes to Netflix on Tuesday. The 89-year-old talks candidly about what it was like trying to carve out a career as a Puerto Rican in the 1950s and '60s when she was regularly cast as any ethnic minority that the film needed, including Native American, Polynesian or Egyptian. She also goes into the fact that she didn't exactly benefit from an Oscar career boost after her historic win for playing Anita in "West Side Story." Anyone who loves Hollywood and film history would do well to check it out.