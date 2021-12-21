New this week: 'Don't Look Up,' new 'Matrix' and 'Sing 2'

— Leonardo DiCaprio leads an all-star cast including Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep in "Don't Look Up," an end of the world comedy that starts streaming on Netflix on Friday. Directed and co-written by Adam McKay, who also took on the Cheneys in "Vice" and the financial crisis in "The Big Short," this climate change allegory features DiCaprio and Lawrence as scientists who discover an extinction-sized comet that's headed towards Earth. The problem is no one seems to care.

— Tireless "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda lent eight original songs to Disney's latest animated charmer, "Encanto," about a magical Colombian family and the one daughter who seems to have missed out. AP's Mark Kennedy wrote in his review that, "'Encanto' is a film about the pressure of living up to high expectations and the fear of revealing imperfections. It's about outcasts and misfits in plain sight." Families who didn't get to go to the theater to see it at Thanksgiving will have another chance when the film hits Disney+ on Friday, right in time for the Christmas break.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC