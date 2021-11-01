New this week: 'Finch,' ABBA and 'The Harder They Fall'

— More than two decades after Tom Hanks acted primarily opposite a volleyball in "Cast Away," he has slightly more company in "Finch." In Miguel Sapochnik's film, a man, a dog and a robot take a road trip across a post-apocalyptic America. Hanks plays the last man alive on Earth, who has created an android (voiced by Caleb Landry) for companionship. The film, debuting Friday, is the second Hanks movie to land at Apple TV+ during the pandemic, following last year's WWII maritime thriller "Greyhound."

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

MUSIC

— Swedish supergroup ABBA will be hoping to connect with a new generation when they release their new album "Voyage" on Friday, a whopping 39 years after their last offering of new music. "They say it's foolhardy to wait more than 40 years between albums," the group joked in a statement in September. The foursome behind such hits as "Dancing Queen" and "Take a Chance On Me" has hinted at what they sound like in 2021 with two new songs, the wistful ballad "I Still Have Faith In You" and the disco-ish "Don't Shut Me Down," with the lyrics: "Now you see another me/I've been reloaded."