New this week: Foo Fighters, 'Malcolm & Marie' and Snoopy

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

— It's the beginning of the month, so there are quite a few films that have been added to every service in addition to the brand new fare. HBO Max on Friday will debut "Earwig and the Witch," the first fully computer animated film from the Japanese animation powerhouse Studio Ghibli. Directed by Goro Miyazaki (Hayao Miyazaki's son), "Earwig" follows a 10-year-old orphan girl who gets some unconventional adoptive parents. It's an adaptation of a Diana Wynne Jones novel, the same author behind "Howl's Moving Castle." The service also now has the Austin Powers and Matrix trilogies, "Love & Basketball" and "The Graduate."