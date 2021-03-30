New this week: Godzilla vs Kong, 'Concrete Cowboy' & Mahalia

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

— Two of cinema's most famous giants are headed for an old-fashioned big budget clash in "Godzilla vs. Kong," available on HBO Max for 31 days starting Friday. The sequel to "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and "Kong: Skull Island" brings back Kyle Chandler and Millie Bobby Brown, and adds a host of new characters played by Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Alexander Skarsgård and Demian Bichir. After a pandemic-induced blockbuster drought, Henry told the AP that the film will be a welcome change of pace. "People need something to just like celebrate and cheer and have fun and see millions of dollars of special effects," he said. There's also a bunch of fun April additions to HBO Max including, "Boogie Nights," "The Bodyguard," "Goodfellas" and "Bringing Up Baby."

— On Netflix, Idris Elba leads the cast of "Concrete Cowboy," out Friday, about a teen who goes to lives with his estranged father in Philadelphia and learns about the urban horseback riding world. It's based on the novel "Ghetto Cowboy." The streamer also adds "My Fair Lady," "Legally Blonde" and "The Pianist" on the first of the month.