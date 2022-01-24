New this week: 'Ice Age,' Kevin James and 'The Gilded Age'

— A virtual Sundance Film Festival continues to unspools online in it second week. Despite the Park City, Utah, festival having to cancel its in-person events due to the omicron-propelled surge in COVID-19 cases, a wide range of new independent films can be streamed at home with the purchase of a ticket. Movies premiering beginning Monday include Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne's friendship comedy "AM I OK?," with Dakota Johnson and Sonoya Mizuno; "The Janes," a documentary about the 1970s underground abortion collective; "Emily the Criminal," with Aubrey Plaza as a debt-saddled Los Angeles woman pulled into a criminal underbelly; and "Piggy," a Spanish horror film about a picked-on teenager.

— Singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, who won a Tony Award for the musical "Hadestown," returns to her own music with a new self-titled album, out Friday. Made with members of Bon Iver and The National, it's Mitchell's first collection of all-new material under her own name since 2012's "Young Man in America." At the beginning of the pandemic, she retreated to her native Vermont, gave birth and reconnected to her past. The songs that came are very autobiographical and that's why she chose to self-title the album. "It felt like after so many years of working on telling other stories, now here are some of mine," she says.