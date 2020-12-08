New this week: Jingle Ball 2020 & 2 doses of Meryl Streep

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

— Travel may seem closed off right now but how about a cruise with Meryl Streep, Dianne Wiest and Candice Bergen? "Let Them All Talk," which debuts Friday on HBO Max, was filmed on an Atlantic crossing of the Queen Mary 2, the British ocean liner. Directed in a two-week dash by Steven Soderbergh and scripted by the short-story writer Deborah Eisenberg, the film — delightful and light despite its lumbering setting — is about an American novelist (Streep) given a prize in England, who, refusing to fly, takes the boat instead and brings along several old friends (Wiest, Bergan) and her nephew (Lucas Hedges).

— If one Streep film wasn't enough for you, she's again in typically fine form in "The Prom," parodying a diva actor in Ryan Murphy's adaptation of the 2018 Broadway musical. In the Netflix film, streaming Friday, Streep and James Corden play a pair of comically self-centered, awards-obsessed theater stars. When their show flops and their careers are teetering, they try to win back public favor by traveling (with Nicole Kidman and Andrew Rannells in tow) to small-town Indiana to defend a high-schooler (Jo Ellen Pellman) barred from attending prom with her girlfriend (Ariana DeBose).