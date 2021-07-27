New this week: 'Jungle Cruise' and music from Prince, Eilish

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

MUSIC

— Jack Antonoff is one of music's busiest men, producing and songwriting with the pop queens Taylor Swift, Lana Del Ray and Lorde, and he's still managed to find time to put out another Bleachers album. His third album "Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night," includes a duet between Antonoff and fellow Garden State native Bruce Springsteen. On the song "Stop Making This Hurt," Antonoff melds nostalgic '80s new wave with a smashingly fun horn section over top lyrics about the pain of heartbreak.

— Prince may be gone but his music is definitely not. Five years after the music legend's death, a studio album is set to be released Friday from the artist's material. "Welcome 2 America" is Prince's first posthumous release. Confronting themes of racial justice, equality, big tech and just what it means to be human, the 12-track album was recorded in 2010, but was abandoned. The title track has already been released, a loping, spacey funk song with spoken-word lyrics that feature a withering examination of America: "Land of the free/Home of the slave."