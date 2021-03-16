New this week: 'Justice League,' 'Country Comfort' & scandal

— Four years after "Justice League" underwhelmed both critics and audiences, filmmaker Zack Snyder has come back to finish what he started. He left the original film amid a family tragedy and conflicts with the studio, and says he's never actually seen it (Joss Whedon took over and finished the film that came to theaters in 2017). This version, debuting on HBO Max on Thursday, is a four-hour epic about Ben Affleck's Batman, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa's Aquaman, Ray Fisher's Cyborg and more. There are new characters and plot-lines and over 2,500 new visual effects, but amazingly only one brand new scene was filmed, with Jared Leto's Joker. The Synder army will no doubt be watching "Zack Snyder's Justice League" in one sitting, but the good news for everyone else is you can break up the four hours however you like.