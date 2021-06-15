New this week: Kevin Hart in 'Fatherhood, 'iCarly' & 'Luca'

— Mulling what Carly Shay and her friends are up to, nearly a decade after Nickelodeon's popular teen sitcom "iCarly" ended its five-year run? A Paramount+ sequel is here to satisfy your curiosity. The new "iCarly" brings Miranda Cosgrove back as the title character, now a 20-something coping with love and life, original cast members Jerry Trainor as Carly's brother Spencer and Nathan Kress as her pal Freddie are along for the ride, with newcomers Laci Mosley as Carly's best friend and roommate and Jaidyn Triplett as Freddie's stepdaughter and a social-media pro. The 13-episode season debuts Thursday on the streaming service.

— After channeling Gloria Steinem for the miniseries "Mrs. America," Rose Byrne takes on a fictional version of another icon — the fitness entrepreneur. In the 1980s-set dark comedy "Physical," Byrne plays Sheila, who's a dutiful partner to her aspiring politician husband but privately grappling with body-image issues. Aerobics and videotape to the rescue! Sheila morphs into an economic powerhouse and the very model of a modern self-help guru. The first three half-hours arrive Friday on Apple TV+, followed each week by a new episode. The cast includes Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel and Della Saba.