New this Week: 'Kung Fu,' 'Rebel' and 'Thunder Force'

— Many of the Oscar-nominated shorts are already available to stream, but one worth watching — "Two Distant Strangers" — lands on Netflix on Friday. In it, directors Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe use a "Groundhog Day"-style time loop to dramatize the repetitive trauma of police brutality. Brooklyn rapper Joey Bada$$ plays a New Yorker who awakes happily again and again in a woman's apartment. But every time he leaves to go home to feed his dog, an altercation with a police officer is unavoidable and tragic.

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

MUSIC

— Taylor Swift's defining 2008 album, "Fearless," helped her break through onto the pop charts with successes like "You Belong with Me" and "Love Story." The album went on to win four Grammys, including her first album of the year honor. So it's fitting that "Fearless," though it was her sophomore release, is the first project she has re-recorded after her masters were sold off. "Fearless: Taylor's Version" will be released Friday and includes 27 songs, including 13 from the original album. Keith Urban appears on the songs "That's When" and "We Were Happy," while "You All Over Me" features Maren Morris.