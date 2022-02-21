New this week: 'Law & Order,' Madea and Tears for Fears

— After 11 previous installments, Tyler Perry's gun-totting grandmother Madea has uprooted to Netflix. In "A Madea Homecoming," which debuts Friday, Perry brings his long-running character out from retirement, following 2019's "Madea's Family Funeral." It's a new streaming home for Madea, who Perry first introduced on stage in 1999. Since 2005's "Diary of a Mad Black Woman," the Madea movies have grossed more than $550 million at the box office.

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

MUSIC

— Tears for Fears — the duo of Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith, who ruled the airwaves in the 1980s with "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" and "Shout" — return with new material after a longish break. How long? Try 17 years. "The Tipping Point" is a 10-track set that combines their trademark pop writing with thoughtful lyrics. The new songs include "Break the Man," a celebration of women and a call to end patriarchy, and the rocking "My Demons," an examination of violent extremism. The title track is a heart-wrenching song about watching a loved one drift into dementia, inspired sadly by the experience of Orzabal's first wife.