New this week: 'Lost Daughter,' NYE in Nashville, Boba Fett

Holiday festivity might call for a favorite cocktail or a warm fire, but it can, and should, also mean a Technicolor movie. Thankfully, the Criterion Channel collects titles made with this lush color process so you can run through a glittering array of options to fill some of the darkest days of winter. Drink in "Vertigo," bathe in "The River" or sink into "The Red Shoes." Your eyes will thank you.

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

MUSIC

— CBS's New Year's Eve telecast will have a distinctive twang to this year with the five-hour special being hosted in Nashville, Tennessee with 50 performances from country's biggest names. Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Gabby Barrett, Kelsea Ballerini, Zac Brown Band, Miranda Lambert and more will perform on the CBS special, also airing on Paramount+. Bentley, Hunt and Zac Brown Band will co-headline a free show in Nashville's Bicentennial Mall, while other performances will be shot at the city's honky tonks and clubs. The show will be hosted by radio and TV personality Bobby Bones and "Entertainment Tonight" correspondent Rachel Smith.

— Entertainment Writer Kristin M. Hall

TELEVISION