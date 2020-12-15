New this week: 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and Paul McCartney

— Filmmaker Benh Zeitlin took his time after his 2012 film "Beasts of the Southern Wild" defied all expectations and earned a best picture nomination. You'd be forgiven, however, if you missed that his follow-up, "Wendy," an Americana spin on the Peter Pan myth, came and went at the beginning of the year. It was essentially a casualty of Disney's acquisition of Fox and was released without much fanfare. But it's finally heading to HBO, where it debuts on Saturday. I wrote back in February that the film, told from Wendy's point of view, failed to capture the same manic spark of "Beasts" and concluded that it had thus come up short. But "Wendy" has also stayed on my mind ever since, through the pandemic and the blurriness of new motherhood, and maybe more than any film this year is the one I'm most eager to revisit.