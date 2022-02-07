New this week: Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Lopez and Puppy Bowl

— The never-quenched thirst for streaming content is well suited to Steven Soderbergh, a protean filmmaker who churns out compelling movies at a blistering speed. "KIMI," which debuts Thursday on HBO Max, is his third movie for the streamer in just over a year. First was "Let Them All Talk," a nifty little movie shot largely while crossing the Atlantic on the Queen Mary 2. Last summer, came the engrossing Detroit crime drama "No Sudden Move." "KIMI," scripted by David Koepp ("Jurassic Park"), stars Zoë Kravitz as an agoraphobic voice stream interpreter who believes she overheard a murder on a recording she's analyzing.

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

MUSIC

— Mary J. Blige may have just said goodbye to viewers in the season finale of her Starz series "Power Book II: Ghost" but she's not going away: Blige pops up in a big way this week with a new album out Friday and a spot in the Super Bowl halftime show. The 13-track album, called "Good Morning Gorgeous," features Anderson .Paak, Usher, DJ Khaled, Dave East and Fivio Foreign. The title track is an affirmation: "Sometimes you gotta look in the mirror and say/'Good morning gorgeous'/No one else can make me feel this way."