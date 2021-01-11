New this week: 'MLK/FBI,' Why Don't We and 'Prodigal Son'

TELEVISION

— Catherine Zeta-Jones is joining Fox's "Prodigal Son," about a skilled criminal profiler (Tom Payne) and his serial-killer dad (Martin Sheen). The Oscar- and Tony-winning actor appears in the season's second half as a doctor and foil to Sheen's Martin Whitly, whose intimate knowledge of murder comes in handy for the NYPD's toughest cases. Will Dr. Vivian Capshaw (Zeta-Jones) get too close to Martin? Will Martin strengthen his relationship with son Malcolm? The sophomore season of "Prodigal Son" starts at 9 p.m. EST on a new night, Tuesday.

— A real-life killer who terrorized Californians in the mid-1980s is the subject of Netflix's limited, four-part documentary series, "Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer," debuting Wednesday. The brutal crime wave began in the Los Angeles area during a long, hot summer in 1985, with men, women and children among the victims of after-dark killings and assaults. First-person interviews, archival footage and original photography help recount the crimes and the hunt for the man responsible.