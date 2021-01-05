New this week: Morgan Wallen music, tiger cubs and 'Herself'

— Vanessa Kirby, who many came to admire for her outstanding portrayal of Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of "The Crown," gives another stellar (but very different) performance in "Pieces of a Woman." In the film, which comes to Netflix on Thursday, Kirby plays a woman grappling with the loss of her first child during a homebirth. It's the English-language debut of Hungarian film director Kornél Mundruczó, who is unafraid to show the raw and devastating realities and emotions of such a profound loss. Shia LaBeouf co-stars as her partner and Ellen Burstyn gets a meaty supporting role as her mother. "Pieces of a Woman" is not for the faint of heart but in the trauma, there is catharsis too.

— Pete Davidson may surprise you with his nuanced turn in Judd Apatow's "The King of Staten Island," in which the SNL star plays a man still reeling from the loss of his firefighter father on 9/11 and drifting through his 20s without much of a plan. It's loosely based on Davidson's own life and childhood loss and the comedian gets a co-writing credit, too. The film has been available to rent and watch at home since June, but if you had been holding out for streaming, good news: It will finally be free starting Saturday for HBO Max subscribers. It features some terrific supporting performances from Bel Powley as his sometimes girlfriend, Marisa Tomei as his mother and Bill Burr (who between this and "The Mandalorian" is having quite a revelatory year) as her new boyfriend.