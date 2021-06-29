New this week: 'No Sudden Move' and 'The Tomorrow War'

— This week is one of the most competitive among streaming services looking to entertain movie fans. Netflix launches the first of a three-film horror series, "Fear Street." Universal's Peacock premieres the animated sequel "Boss Baby: Family Business" (also in theaters) and there's also indie fare like IFC's "Werewolves Within," a supernatural comedy with Milana Vayntrub and Sam Richardson, debuting for digital rental. But perhaps the biggest play is by Amazon, which on Friday launches the kind of summer sci-fi spectacle usually only playing theaters in "The Tomorrow War." Amazon acquired the film earlier this year for a reported $200 million from Paramount Pictures. Chris Pratt stars as a soldier sent into the future to the year 2052 to fight off an alien invasion.

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

MUSIC

— Lana Del Rey has a new album coming out Friday – and yes, you read that correctly. The pop singer just released "Chemtrails over the Country Club" in March and four months later she is dropping "Blue Banisters." The new project is Del Rey's eighth album and includes the singles "Text Book," "Wildflower Wildfire" and the title track. Del Rey teased the new album with a 30-second video on Twitter, writing: "I'm writing my own story. And no one can tell it but me."