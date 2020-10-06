New this week: Patty Smyth, 'The Right Stuff' and 'Time'

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— Jay-Z's Roc Nation entertainment company has curated an album focused on social justice to be released Friday. The 12-track "REPRISE" project – including songs by Rapsody, Buju Banton, Vic Mensa, Jorja Smith and more – was created to bring awareness to social justice issues and a portion of the proceeds will be benefit victims of police brutality, hate crimes and more.

— It's taken nearly three decades but Scandal rocker Patty Smyth is releasing her first album of original material on Friday. The appropriately titled "It's About Time" includes six new songs produced in Nashville with Dann Huff, who has worked for Taylor Swift and Faith Hill. Smyth also covers Bobbie Gentry and Tom Waits on the album.

— Brothers Osborne – the country music duo made up of brothers T.J. Osborne and John Osborne – have consecutively earned Grammy nominations since 2015 thanks to their first two albums and hit singles like "Stay a Little Longer" and "It Ain't My Fault." They can expect even more nominations, and maybe even a win, with the release of their third album "Skeletons," out on Friday. They've once again teamed up with producer Jay Joyce for the project, which features the single "All Night."