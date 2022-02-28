New this week: Plenty of Dolly Parton and 'Lucy and Desi'

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

— If "Being the Ricardos" left you wanting more Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, or just a less Sorkin-ized version of the larger-than-life couple, Amazon Prime Video has Amy Poehler's documentary "Lucy and Desi" coming to the service Friday. Poehler has said that she wanted to give audiences a deeper understanding of the couple, their creativity, their tumultuous relationship and their groundbreaking sitcom "I Love Lucy." The doc includes interviews with Norman Lear, Bette Midler and Carol Burnett. "Being the Ricardos," which got Oscar nominations for Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, is also on Prime if you want to make a night of it.

— Modern dating can be a horror show, so Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones of "Normal People" fame) is excited to meet a handsome stranger (Sebastian Stan) in the grocery store who seems to be perfect boyfriend material in "Fresh." The directorial debut of Mimi Cave is part comedy, part thriller and it's coming to Hulu on Friday. The Sundance breakout had many buzzing about its provocative twists but it's best to go in knowing as little as possible.