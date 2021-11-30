New this week: 'Power of the Dog,' 'Annie' live and Kenny G

— Director Matthew Heineman ("Cartel Land," "A Private War") has filmed before in an active war zone. In "The First Wave" (streaming on Hulu beginning Sunday), he plunges into the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic in a bracingly intimate portrait of doctors, nurses and patients during the first four months COVID-19 in New York. Heineman shot his film at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens amid the virus' first surge to craft an emotional and vital time capsule of the health crisis.

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

MUSIC

— Five decades have passed since The Doors released "L.A. Woman," their double-platinum album that contained "Love Her Madly," "Riders on the Storm," and the title track. To honor its anniversary, Rhino Records has a box set being released Friday that has the album remastered and adds more than two hours of unreleased recordings, including covers of Junior Parker's "Mystery Train," John Lee Hooker's "Crawling King Snake," Big Joe Williams' "Baby Please Don't Go," and "Get Out Of My Life Woman," Lee Dorsey's funky 1966 classic, written by his producer Allen Toussaint.