New this week: 'Red Notice,' Silk Sonic and 'Clifford'

MUSIC— Taylor Swift’s 2012 album “Red” straddled the line between country and pop, as she started working with new producers and expanded her sound. Now fans will get a chance to hear more from her transition period with the release of “Red (Taylor’s Version)” out on Friday, which is expanded to 30 tracks. The album features hits like “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and “22” and the re-recorded version include duets with Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton and Phoebe Bridgers. She added her own version of “Better Man,” which was first recorded by Little Big Town, and a 10-minute long version of “All Too Well.”

— Silk Sonic, the superstar duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, came out of the gate with a Grammy performance of their No. 1 hit “Leave the Door Open” earlier this year and their debut collaborative project is finally dropping. If the first single is any indication, “An Evening with Silk Sonic,” out on Friday, will be full of ‘70s inspired smooth R&B grooves perfect for the dance floor. According the album’s intro, the duo was dubbed Silk Sonic by none other than funk star Bootsy Collins, a high honor indeed.