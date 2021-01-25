New this week: 'Resident Alien,' Arlo Parks & 'Palmer'

— The first in Warner Bros.' planned year-long rollout of films opening on both HBO Max and in theaters is the starry neo-noir thriller "The Little Things." Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto star in John Lee Hancock's '90s-set crime drama, with Washington and Malek playing police investigators of a Los Angeles serial killer. It debuts Friday.

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

MUSIC

— iHeartRadio's fifth annual ALTer EGO show dedicated to contemporary rock artists starring Billie Eilish, Foo Fighters and Coldplay will air virtually on Thursday night. Other performers include Mumford & Sons, twenty one pilots, Beck, the Black Keys, the Killers, Weezer, blink-182, Cage the Elephant and Muse. Foo Fighters will kick off the performances at 9:30 a.m. EST and Eilish – who will go on at 10:20 a.m. EST – will wrap the event.

— British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks is having a breakthrough, and she can count former first lady Michelle Obama as a fan. The singer's "Eugene" – taken from her debut "Collapsed In Sunbeams" – was featured on "Vol. 1: The Michele Obama Playlist" on Spotify, inspired by the first season of Obama's podcast. Parks, who will released her album on Friday, was also longlisted for the prestigious BBC Sound of 2020 poll.