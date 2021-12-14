New this week: Roddy Ricch, 'Swan Song' and 'The Larkins'

— In an unusual twist, the recent Walt Disney Co. release "Ron's Gone Wrong" will land on both Disney+ and HBO Max on Wednesday after its theatrical run. The unusual arrangement is because of a soon-to-be-phased-out output deal between 20th Century Fox (which Disney acquired) and Warner Bros. But for now you have the choice of either platform for streaming this comic animated adventure about technology addiction and human companionship. While all the other kids have sleeker, high-functioning computerized sidekicks, Barney Pudowski (Jack Dylan Grazer) has a damaged, malfunctioning bot that can't connect to the Internet (voiced by Zach Galifianakis). In his review, the AP's Mark Kennedy said the movie "thinks it's being subversive when it's really being very corporate."