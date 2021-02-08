New this week: Sia, Clarice Starling and Kristen Wiig

— Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations might normally send moviegoers to theaters to see some of the top films. But this year, many of the leading nominees — among them "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," "One Night in Miami," "The Trial of the Chicago 7" — are already streaming. One nominee, "Judas and the Black Messiah," arrives on HBO Max (as well as in theaters) on Friday. The film, directed by Shaka King, stars Daniel Kaluuya as Black Panthers chairman Fred Hampton and Lakeith Stanfield, as the FBI informant who infiltrated the group in the 1960s. Kaluuya was nominated by both the actors guild and the Globes.