New this week: 'Sopranos' prequel, Jon Stewart and Carlile

MOVIES — Jake Gyllenhaal teams up with director Antoine Fuqua and screenwriter Nic Pizzolatto (“True Detective”) for the tense thriller “The Guilty,” which is set entirely inside a 911 call center in Los Angeles. Hitting Netflix on Friday, Gyllenhaal plays a disgraced cop relegated to fielding emergency phone calls on the overnight shift. Although a perfect conceit for a pandemic production, the claustrophobic environs actually preceded COVID-19 protocols — that came from the 2018 Danish film that they’re remaking. The always compelling Gyllenhaal carries the film even though his scene partners are mostly computer screens, telephones and disembodied voices.

— Nearly a quarter century after “The Sopranos” wrapped its six season run on HBO, David Chase has brought his best known character back in “The Many Saints of Newark.” The film, which debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, follows a young Tony Soprano (played by the late James Gandolfini’s son Michael Gandolfini) in 1960s Newark, New Jersey, amid the race riots and violent corruption in the city. Jon Bernthal plays his father and Alessandro Nivola plays a charismatic mobster who takes an interest in Tony.

— Filmmaker Erin Lee Carr couldn’t have known that Britney Spears would once again be in the daily news cycle when she started on her secretive Netflix documentary “Britney vs Spears,” available starting Tuesday, but the timing could not be better for another in-depth look at the life of the pop star. Carr has said that the film is different from “Framing Britney Spears,” the New York Times-produced documentary that came out earlier this year and prompted widespread reconsideration of how Spears was treated in the media at the height of her fame. Carr’s investigates the conservatorship. She told the Los Angeles Times that she wants her film, “to be the definitive place to understand the beginning, middle and hopefully what we will find out as the end of this saga.”