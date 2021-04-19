New this week: 'Stowaway,' 'Rutherford Falls' and the Oscars

— The Oscars are Sunday and if you're looking to catch up on the nominees, most of them are streaming. Our top suggestions begin with the best-picture nominees "Nomadland (on Hulu and available for digital rental) the West-wandering tale of itinerant travelers; "Sound of Metal" (on Amazon Prime), a piercing drama of deafness and addiction; "Promising Young Woman" (available for digital rental), the provocative revenge drama; and "Minari" (available for digital rental), the achingly tender Korean-American family drama. Also recommended: the lushly animated Irish animated film "Wolfwalkers" (on Apple TV+); the songs of "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" (on Netflix); the probing investigative Romanian documentary "Collective" ( on Hulu, and for rental elsewhere); the joyous disability rights documentary "Crip Camp" (on Netflix); and the artfully composed "Time" (on Amazon Prime), a documentary about incarceration but also the best love story of the year.